Townsend Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List
Award goes to the nation’s top shooting guard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.
– Gonzaga's Jill Townsend was named to the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List Tuesday, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watchlist of 20 candidates.
College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
The winner of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.
Townsend is the first Zag to be named to the preseason watch list.
Previous winners for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award include Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).
For more information on the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com
and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, November 13.
2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates*
Aari McDonald Arizona
Chelsea Dungee Arkansas
DiJonai Carrington Baylor
Christyn Williams Connecticut
Sonya Morris DePaul
Jill Townsend Gonzaga
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana
Dana Evans Louisville
Ashley Owusu Maryland
Jakia Brown-Turner NC State
Lindsey Pulliam Northwestern
Taylor Robertson Oklahoma
Taylor Mikesell Oregon
Arella Guirantes Rutgers
Zia Cooke South Carolina
Kiana Williams Stanford
Kiara Lewis Syracuse
Destiny Pitts Texas A&M
Charisma Osborne UCLA
Brynna Maxwell Utah