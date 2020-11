Townsend Named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watchlist of 20 candidates.College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.The winner of the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.Previous winners for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award include Aari McDonald, Arizona (2020), Asia Durr, Louisville (2019) and Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State (2018).For more information on the 2021 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MeyersAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, November 13.Aari McDonald ArizonaChelsea Dungee ArkansasDiJonai Carrington BaylorChristyn Williams ConnecticutSonya Morris DePaulNicole Cardaño-Hillary IndianaDana Evans LouisvilleAshley Owusu MarylandJakia Brown-Turner NC StateLindsey Pulliam NorthwesternTaylor Robertson OklahomaTaylor Mikesell OregonArella Guirantes RutgersZia Cooke South CarolinaKiana Williams StanfordKiara Lewis SyracuseDestiny Pitts Texas A&MCharisma Osborne UCLABrynna Maxwell Utah