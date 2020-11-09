The Wirth Twins Bond with Jill Townsend Goes Far Beyond Assists on the Court

The trio are Gonzaga's top returners this season. They also are best friends.Author: Brenna GreenePublished: 8:44 AM PST November 9, 2020Updated: 8:59 AM PST November 9, 2020SPOKANE, Wash.  Whenever the Gonzaga women begin their season, theyll rely on heavily on the teams three returning starters: Jenn Wirth, Lee Wirth, and Jill Townsend.As Im sure youve put together, Jenn and Lee are twins, but Jill is definitely the third pea in that pod."When theyre on the court with me, its just so much fun," said Lee Wirth of playing with Jenn and Jill. "It doesnt matter who the person is doing the scoring or getting the steals or what not, but just that its my best friend doing it."