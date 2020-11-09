The Wirth Twins Bond with Jill Townsend Goes Far Beyond Assists on the Court
The trio are Gonzaga's top returners this season. They also are best friends.
Author: Brenna Greene
Published: 8:44 AM PST November 9, 2020
Updated: 8:59 AM PST November 9, 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. Whenever the Gonzaga women begin their season, theyll rely on heavily on the teams three returning starters: Jenn Wirth, Lee Wirth, and Jill Townsend.
As Im sure youve put together, Jenn and Lee are twins, but Jill is definitely the third pea in that pod.
"When theyre on the court with me, its just so much fun," said Lee Wirth of playing with Jenn and Jill. "It doesnt matter who the person is doing the scoring or getting the steals or what not, but just that its my best friend doing it."