The Wirth Twins Bond with Jill Townsend Goes Far Beyond Assists on the Court

The trio are Gonzaga's top returners this season. They also are best friends.Author: Brenna GreenePublished: 8:44 AM PST November 9, 2020Updated: 8:59 AM PST November 9, 2020SPOKANE, Wash. — Whenever the Gonzaga women begin their season, they’ll rely on heavily on the team’s three returning starters: Jenn Wirth, Lee Wirth, and Jill Townsend.As I’m sure you’ve put together, Jenn and Lee are twins, but Jill is definitely the third pea in that pod."When they’re on the court with me, it’s just so much fun," said Lee Wirth of playing with Jenn and Jill. "It doesn’t matter who the person is doing the scoring or getting the steals or what not, but just that it’s my best friend doing it."