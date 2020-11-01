Thread: AP Top 25 --- Zags in at #1

Results 1 to 9 of 9

AP Top 25 --- Zags in at #1

    Zagdawg
    AP Top 25 --- Zags in at #1

    https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-col...asketball-poll
    bigblahla
    bigblahla
    Default

    From bleacher report

    https://bleacherreport.com/articles/...kings-released

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon
    Default

    First time preseason #1!

    28 First place votes vs. 24 for Baylor.

    11 for Nova and 1 for Virginia
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Spike#1
    Default

    MBB Opens Season atop the College Basketball World

    Zags receive No. 1 preseason ranking for first time in program history.

    https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/9/me...t4whOE1meoy3_Q
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    WE HAVE ARRIVED !! I'm so excited for Thursday, that I am about to wet myself.
    MDABE80
    Default

    No 1 by a whisker! No 1 seed too. We run the table! The magic is in the air.
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Kraziness can be viewed by outlanders how? Or, here we go again, another season hiding a great basketball product under Naismith’s peach basket.
    gu03alum
    gu03alum
    Default

    Great start! and we haven't even played a game yet!
    Bring back the OCC
    phxfireflames
    phxfireflames
    Default

    Doomed! It can only go down from here
