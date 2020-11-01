Thread: AP Top 25 --- Zags in at #1

From bleacher report
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/...kings-released
Go!! Zags!!!
First time preseason #1!
28 First place votes vs. 24 for Baylor.
11 for Nova and 1 for Virginia
GO ZAGS!!!
MBB Opens Season atop the College Basketball World
Zags receive No. 1 preseason ranking for first time in program history.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/9/me...t4whOE1meoy3_Q
WE HAVE ARRIVED !! I'm so excited for Thursday, that I am about to wet myself.
No 1 by a whisker! No 1 seed too. We run the table! The magic is in the air.
Kraziness can be viewed by outlanders how? Or, here we go again, another season hiding a great basketball product under Naismith’s peach basket.
Great start! and we haven't even played a game yet!
Bring back the OCC
Doomed! It can only go down from here