Women's college basketball's way-too-early Top 25...

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 24With two sets of twins likely to share the court for long stretches this season, forwards Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth and guards Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga is going to make life difficult for both opponents and announcers. The Truongs should ease the loss of point guard Jessie Loera, Loyola transfer Abby O'Connor is a much-needed 3-point shooter and returnee Jill Townsend might be the best mid-major player in the land. -- Hays