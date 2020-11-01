-
OT - Previews of the Power 5 Conferences
For Wbb fans, since we are calmly waiting for the rest of the Non-Conference Schedule to be released (put together??), here are some previews of the WBB power-5 conferences. There are some really interesting thoughts on how each team is going to finish. So for fans of WBB, here you go:
Pac-12 - from The Swish Appeal - Link: https://www.swishappeal.com/ncaa/202...illiams-oregon
Big-10 - from the Swish Appeal - Link: https://www.swishappeal.com/ncaa/202...thwestern-ohio
Big-10 - from ESPN - Link: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...land-vie-title
ACC Preview - from The Swish Appeal - Link: https://www.swishappeal.com/ncaa/202...ke-kara-lawson
Big East Preview - from The Swish Appeal - Link: https://www.swishappeal.com/ncaa/202...lott-villanova
I will add the Big-12 and SEC as they become available.
ZagDad
