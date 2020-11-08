2020-21 Player Preview: Louise Forsyth

The Canadian shooter will face tough competition for minutes this season.By Keith Ybanez@slipperykyNov 8, 2020, 8:21am PSTThe 2019-20 season was Louise Forsyths best campaign during her Gonzaga career as she carved out a role in Lisa Fortiers rotation as a spread-the-floor shooting threat after showing glimpses of her shooting prowess in limited action as an underclassman.As a junior, Forsyth appeared in all 31 games while more than doubling her minutes from the previous year. Her understanding of her role in the system was more apparent as well as she exhibited more aggressiveness with her offensive game in attempting 75 three-pointers on the year after a combined 40 as a freshman and sophomore.At a 36% conversion rate last season, Forsyths three-point shooting percentage came back down to earth after shooting a scorching 46.9% (15-32) from distance in 2018-19. But the willingness to take the shots that opponents give her, even at a slightly lower conversion rate, is what the Gonzaga offense needed out of Forsyth to put stress on opposing defenses.Forsyths shooting ability is what got her to Gonzaga, and its also the key to earning more time on the floor. She wont be a starter this seasona scenario most did not envision for her senior campaign when she arrived as a Top 50 recruit out of British Columbiabut she will have a part to play in Fortiers plans if she builds on her work from last year.The backcourt is certainly crowded as WCC Player of the Year Jill Townsend and the talented Troung twins are joined by redshirt senior Cierra Walker and highly-touted freshman McKayla Williams. The competition for minutes will be fierce, and Forsyth cannot expect to get on the floor just because of her status as a senior. Shell need to prove from the outset that she is a reliable option off the bench for Fortier.Gonzaga will enjoy some serious depth this season as they look to replicate last seasons success. If Forsyth can continue to elevate her game, having an option like her to bring in off the bench is what will allow Gonzaga to separate from its opponents throughout the year.