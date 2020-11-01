WBB Set for Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Last season, South Carolina finished 32-1 overall with a No. 1/1 ranking and claimed both the regular-season and tournament titles in the SEC. South Dakota also amassed 30 wins, finishing 30-2 overall with both the regular-season and tournament titles in the Summit League. The Coyotes closed the 2019-20 season ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press and No. 11 in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Oklahoma finished ninth in the Big 12 with a 12-18 overall record.Gonzaga finished the 2019-20 season with a 28-3 overall record, and the Zags were projected to host the First and Second Rounds as a No. 3 seed before the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs return an experienced core for the 2020-21 season, including reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year Jill Townsend and First Team All-WCC selection Jenn Wirth.The four programs participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic have a combined 41 NCAA Tournament appearances along with 24 Sweet 16s, five Final Four banners and one national championship (South Carolina, 2017). Flo Hoops will broadcast all six games.The cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the Sanford Pentagon, a 160,000-square-foot, five-sided facility featuring nine basketball courts, including the 1950s/1960s-inspired Heritage Court. The venue combines state-of-the-art amenities—including high-definition video boards and executive suites—with period-specific finishes that are a nod to the nostalgic days of basketball.The 3,200-seat Pentagon is home to Sanford POWER Basketball Academy, Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy, the NBA G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women's and Men's Basketball tournaments and the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. For more information, visit sanfordpentagon.com.