South Carolina Women's Basketball to Allow 3,500 Fans at Home Games

Graham HaysESPN.comNov 3, 2020South Carolina, the national attendance leader in each of the past six seasons in women's basketball, will be allowed to have approximately 3,500 fans at home games to begin this season.The school announced its modified attendance plan Tuesday, with both men's and women's basketball capped at what equates to about 20% of capacity at Colonial Life Arena.South Carolina women's basketball averaged 12,218 fans over 12 home dates a season ago, easily holding on to the attendance title it took from SEC rival Tennessee during the 2014-15 season and held ever since under coach Dawn Staley."We appreciate everyone who worked so hard for us to be able to have our fams (fans/family) join us at Colonial Life Arena this season," Staley said. "It won't look anything like our last six seasons of leading the nation in attendance, but we know the 3,500 people that get into the building will do everything they can to make it feel the same for us. And we hope that we'll still be among the nation's attendance leaders at the end of the season as everyone around the country has to adjust their numbers to allow fans to safely celebrate the season with us."Connecticut, South Carolina and Tennessee are the only schools this century to lead the nation in average attendance in women's basketball.