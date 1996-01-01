-
West Coast Conference deep dive for the 2020-21 season
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Lineup:
PG: Jalen Suggs
SG: Joel Ayayi
SF: Corey Kispert
PF: Anton Watson
C: DREW TIMME
Bench: Dominick Harris, Julian Strawther, Oumar Ballo, Aaron Cook (Southern Illinois) Pavel Zahkarov
Additions: Jalen Suggs, Dominick Harris, Julian Strawther, Aaron Cook (Southern Illinois)
Departures: Filip Petrusev, Ryan Woolridge, Admon Gilder, Killian Tillie
After another fantastic season in Spokane for Coach Few, he loses three starters off last seasons team in Petrusev, Tillie, Woolridge. The replacement for Petrusev is already set with potential NPOTY candidate and likely pre-season WCC player of the year in Drew Timme. On EvanMiya.com, of players with at least 850 offensive possessions, Timme ranked #1 in OBPR which ranks a players value in terms of offensive production. Timme is a legitimate POTY candidate and could lead the Zags in scoring. Corey Kispert is one of the top wing players in the nation an adequate defender and an elite shooter. Then you have top-10 freshman, Jalen Suggs a very talented guard from Minnesota whos one of the top scorers in the class. The other guard is Junior Joel Ayayi, who can do-it-all averaging 10 PPG, 6 RPG, 3 APG this past season for the Zags. Ayayi likely wants to improve his shooting but besides that, hes the total package. One of the key players off-the-bench will be Oumar Ballo, nicknamed Baby Shaq and that tells you everything youll need to know about Ballo, an old-school hard-nosed big man who will bully his way on the blocks. The Zags are my pre-season #1 team in the nation and this may be the season they cut down the nets after the final buzzer in Atlanta.
