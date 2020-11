Corey said leading on the court in the age of COVID is pretty similar. However, off it is a different story."It’s all different off the court. How often we’re able to hang around different players, different people, being smart with our social time, and who we see is a huge challenge in the leadership part for this year. It’s kind of a difficult thing to navigate around, especially with the guys who are coming in who are freshmen. They kind need that from the team, that family atmosphere that we pride ourselves on. We’re doing the best we can, and the guys are coming along really well," said the Washington native.