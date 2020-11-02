Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - Fab freshmen to watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW season

  Yesterday, 04:08 PM
    ZagDad84
    Default OT - Fab freshmen to watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW season

    Due to the lack of Lady Zag information and the overabundance of Covid posts, for fans of Wbb, here is an interesting article on the 2020-2021 incoming freshman from the Swish Appeal. Two of the listed top-10 are from the State of Washington; Dalayah Daniels a 6-foot-4 forward from Garfield HS (going to the California Golden Bears) and Hailey Van Lith a 5-foot-7 guard from Cashmere HS (going to the Louisville Cardinals).

    Fab Freshmen to Watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW Season
    Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies seems to have the most talent of any freshman in the country but others have joined her on the radar, including Te-Hina Paopao of the Oregon Ducks. Sarah Andrews of the Baylor Lady Bears and Deja Kelly of the North Carolina Tar Heels could surprise a lot of people as well.

    By Zack Ward Nov 2, 2020, 12:00pm EST

    Theres always a lot of pressure for incoming freshmen in the NCAA, especially if they are highly rated and their team needs them to perform well. It isnt fair that those freshmen are so scrutinized just out of high school, and there are a lot of people who deserve to be mentioned who did not make the following list. Nevertheless, here it is: 10 fabulous freshmen oozing with talent and possessing the potential to take their respective programs to new heights:
    Article Link: https://www.swishappeal.com/ncaa/202...andrews-baylor

    Along with the summary of the strengths of each of the listed players, the link includes a highlight video from each of the players. It will be fun to see how these highly rated HS players adapt to the speed and strength of the D-1 Wbb game.

    ZagDad
  Yesterday, 05:13 PM
    seacatfan
    Thanks ZagDad.

    Also a Portland area player in Brink (Stanford). Bummer none of the highly touted NW players stayed in the NW.
