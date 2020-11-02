Thread: OT - Fab freshmen to watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW season

Fab Freshmen to Watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW Season

Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies seems to have the most talent of any freshman in the country but others have joined her on the radar, including Te-Hina Paopao of the Oregon Ducks. Sarah Andrews of the Baylor Lady Bears and Deja Kelly of the North Carolina Tar Heels could surprise a lot of people as well.By Zack Ward Nov 2, 2020, 12:00pm ESTTheres always a lot of pressure for incoming freshmen in the NCAA, especially if they are highly rated and their team needs them to perform well. It isnt fair that those freshmen are so scrutinized just out of high school, and there are a lot of people who deserve to be mentioned who did not make the following list. Nevertheless, here it is: 10 fabulous freshmen oozing with talent and possessing the potential to take their respective programs to new heights: