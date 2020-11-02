Thread: OT - Fab freshmen to watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW season

Fab Freshmen to Watch in the 2020-21 NCAAW Season
Paige Bueckers of the UConn Huskies seems to have the most talent of any freshman in the country but others have joined her on the radar, including Te-Hina Paopao of the Oregon Ducks. Sarah Andrews of the Baylor Lady Bears and Deja Kelly of the North Carolina Tar Heels could surprise a lot of people as well.
By Zack Ward Nov 2, 2020, 12:00pm EST
Theres always a lot of pressure for incoming freshmen in the NCAA, especially if they are highly rated and their team needs them to perform well. It isnt fair that those freshmen are so scrutinized just out of high school, and there are a lot of people who deserve to be mentioned who did not make the following list. Nevertheless, here it is: 10 fabulous freshmen oozing with talent and possessing the potential to take their respective programs to new heights: