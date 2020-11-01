Thread: Suggs Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

Preseason accolades don’t mean all that much. Hoping Jalen earns his was as a finalist for this award!
https://www.nbascoutinglive.com/colb...outing-report/
.......”the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball....”
No freshman has won the Cousy yet. 8 seniors, 4 juniors, 5 sophomores.
We win the title with Jalen running the show, I'd bet he'll win this thing. Circuitive logic or not, he'll have to be superior to get us there. If he's THAT good, Jalen will win the Cousy award....
I meant the season’s performance not just the NCAA tournament.