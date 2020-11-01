Results 1 to 18 of 18

Thread: Suggs Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

    Suggs Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

    https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/2/me...lIqGUWpLT7nHyI
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spike#1 View Post
    https://gozags.com/news/2020/11/2/me...lIqGUWpLT7nHyI
    Colbey Ross?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Colbey Ross?
    He's very good.
    Default

    Preseason accolades don’t mean all that much. Hoping Jalen earns his was as a finalist for this award!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Colbey Ross?
    Not to bash on our guys as its more a testament to Ross-- but for this year only.. I would imagine I'd take Ross.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Not to bash on our guys as its more a testament to Ross-- but for this year only.. I would imagine I'd take Ross.
    +1

    (Didn't he and Ford have the game of their lives in the WCC semi's last year?)
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    +1

    (Didn't he and Ford have the game of their lives in the WCC semi's last year?)
    Yes i believe he put up 40+

    Averaged 20 points, 8 assists for two straight years.. Yes hes very good.

    But back to Jalen... cant wait to see him in action. If he really is 1 and done, lottery pick, then I like our chances barring injuries.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Not to bash on our guys as its more a testament to Ross-- but for this year only.. I would imagine I'd take Ross.
    From the jump, you'd prefer Ross over Suggs this season? Stunning, if true. Ross is a very nice, undersized college player who, as compared to Suggs, will need to buy a ticket for the next NBA game he goes to.

    https://www.nbascoutinglive.com/colb...outing-report/
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    +1

    (Didn't he and Ford have the game of their lives in the WCC semi's last year?)
    Just to be clear, I’m not taking Ross over Jalen for the Zags but rather Ross for the Cousy Award...I think it’s a senior class award and Jalen would have to have a fantastic 20-21 season to be considered
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Just to be clear, I’m not taking Ross over Jalen for the Zags but rather Ross for the Cousy Award...I think it’s a senior class award and Jalen would have to have a fantastic 20-21 season to be considered
    Gotcha but I never thought advanced class was a factor in determining any of these awards. Seems there are as many non seniors as seniors on these lists every year. Why are Suggs, Cade, etc on the list then?

    .......”the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball....”
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Gotcha but I never thought advanced class was a factor in determining any of these awards. Seems there are as many non seniors as seniors on these lists every year. Why are Suggs, Cade, etc on the list then?

    .......”the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball....”
    I think it has to do with their pre-D1 success as well as all the hype surrounding their recruitment...they are both exceptional talents but still unproven at the D1 level
    Default

    No freshman has won the Cousy yet. 8 seniors, 4 juniors, 5 sophomores.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    No freshman has won the Cousy yet. 8 seniors, 4 juniors, 5 sophomores.
    Thanks for making my point. Class status a non factor.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Thanks for making my point. Class status a non factor.
    I was actually a little surprised a freshman hasn't won, but probably the toughest position for a freshman to master.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    I was actually a little surprised a freshman hasn't won, but probably the toughest position for a freshman to master.
    Suggs will be the first if not Cade. Pretty lackluster group beyond Gillespie who’s well know and plays in best program in the country
    Default

    We win the title with Jalen running the show, I'd bet he'll win this thing. Circuitive logic or not, he'll have to be superior to get us there. If he's THAT good, Jalen will win the Cousy award....
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80 View Post
    We win the title with Jalen running the show, I'd bet he'll win this thing. Circuitive logic or not, he'll have to be superior to get us there. If he's THAT good, Jalen will win the Cousy award....
    think the awards are decided beforehand, so performance in march madness doesn't count...
    Default

    I meant the season’s performance not just the NCAA tournament.
