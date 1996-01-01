ACC/Big Ten Women's Basketball Challenge nixed this season by Big Ten, says ACC

Mechelle VoepelESPN.comThe ACC/Big Ten Challenge is continuing this season in men's basketball,. That was the Big Ten's decision, ACC commissioner John Swofford said.The Big Ten has not responded to ESPN's request for a comment."The ACC was committed to playing this year's ACC/Big Ten Women's Basketball Challenge," Swofford said in a statement. "And we are disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans that will not have the opportunity to enjoy this premier event in 2020."The women's challenge launched in 2007. Last December, the women's challenge had 14 games, with the Big Ten prevailing in nine of the matchups.