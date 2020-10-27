Bethune-Cookman opts for no sports during 2020-21 school year

Oct 27, 2020Myron MedcalfESPN Staff WriterBethune-Cookman, a historically Black college in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, will not play sports during the 2020-21 school year, a move that impacts men's and women's basketball and football."In the face of a surging COVID-19 spike across much of the country and the State of Florida, we have concluded that the risks are too great for our student-athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time," Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite, the school's president, said in a statement issued Tuesday. The university has ceased all student athletic activities until further notice, out of an abundance of caution. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and fans will always be our top priority."We obviously recognize that other institutions may elect to move forward with spring competition. The decision for us, however, was not a complicated one. The risk premium is simply too high and our priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. As members of the B-CU family constantly engage in various forms of civic engagement, this decision also protects our community partners as well."Bethune-Cookman, which will move to the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021, is the first known Division I institution to cancel sports for the entire school year. Other schools might face this same move because of financial challenges and concerns about the coronavirus.