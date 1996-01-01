Women's college basketball FAQ: Crowded rosters, recruiting uncertainty and extended eligibility

If 2019-20 was the season without an ending in women's college basketball, 2020-21 could be the season without any goodbyes.That isn't likely to happen, of course. But after the NCAA granted additional eligibility to all winter-sports athletes, no one has to walk off the court this season for the final time.Next year's season preview, in other words, could look very familiar.All of which means that in addition to figuring out how to practice and play amid coronavirus protocols, coaches and players now face yet one more challenge unlike any previously encountered. From freshmen like UConn's Paige Bueckers to sixth-year seniors like Indiana's Ali Patberg, every player eventually has a choice to make. And every coach has to figure out how to plot a program's future around those decisions.So what does the NCAA decision mean for women's basketball? ESPN spoke with more than a dozen coaches and players to get a sense of how people are beginning to process the change and how it might impact programs across the country and the 2021 WNBA draft.