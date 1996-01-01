-
Being GU's Coach Means Few Attracts Some Crazies
"COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government says a California man’s anger over his sports teams’ setbacks went far beyond the average fan’s emotions and must be punished. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-month sentence for Daniel Rippy, who pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University in 2018 and vowing to hurt players on the football team. The government says the sentence should also include mental health and substance abuse treatment. The government has also revealed that Rippy made similar threats against Gonzaga University after its men’s basketball team defeated Duke the same year."
"Rippy made similar threats against Gonzaga University on its Facebook page ... after the Gonzaga men’s basketball team defeated Duke University on Nov. 21, 2018, the government revealed for the first time in an Oct. 7 court filing. Rippy is a Duke fan, the government said. “Yeah and when I get my hands on the players from the basketball team there going to die one by one,” that posting said, according to federal prosecutors. Rippy later apologized to the school."
