Thread: Lady Zags Selected as WCC Favorites for Eighth-Straight Season

WBB Selected as WCC Favorites for Eighth-Straight Season

Townsend, Jenn Wirth named to Preseasons All-WCC TeamSAN BRUNO, Calif. – For the eighth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was voted to win the West Coast Conference. For the second-straight season, seniors Jill Townsend and Jenn Wirth were both named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. The poll and preseason all-conference team were announced Tuesday morning by the West Coast Conference.The Zags, which have won 15 of the last 16 regular-season WCC titles, received seven of 10 first-place votes for 79 points. The poll is voted on by the league's 10 head coaches, and coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team. BYU received two first-place votes and was selected to finish second with 73 points, while Portland earned one first-place vote for 64 points was selected to finish third.Gonzaga has now been selected to win the conference 13 of the last 17 seasons. San Diego was selected to finish fourth, finishing with 53 points in the poll, and Saint Mary's was selected fifth with 44 points to round out the top half of the poll.This is the second-straight preseason nod for both Townsend and Wirth. Townsend, who is the reigning WCC Player of the Year, started all 31 games for the Zags and led the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.2 points per game. Last season she ranked second on the squad and fifth in the WCC in field goal percentage, hitting 49.1 percent of her shots. Townsend ranked second in rebounding for the Zags, grabbing 5.6 per game, and the senior recorded seven games with at least eight rebounds last season. She added 19 double-figure scoring outings, and finished the year with three double-doubles (points, rebounds). Townsend was selected WCC Player of the Week twice in 2019-20, and she was also selected All-WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention.Wirth also started all 31 games for the Zags and led the squad in rebounding at 6.9 per game while ranking third in scoring at 10.8 points per contest. The Mesa, Ariz., native scored in double-figures 18 times on the year while recording a team-leading six double-doubles last season (points, rebounds). Last season, Wirth set new career highs in points (24) and rebounds (15). She was twice selected WCC Player of the Week and took home Most Valuable Player honors at the Gulf Coast Showcase in November. Following a superb junior campaign, Wirth earned First Team All-WCC honors and was selected All-WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention in addition to being named a Division I-AAA ADA Scholar Athlete.Head Coach Lisa Fortier continues to lead the Zags to new heights as Gonzaga secured its highest regular-season ranking during 2019-20, earning a No. 10 USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll ranking and No. 11 Associated Press ranking. Last season, the Bulldogs recorded their best season win percentage (90.3) and regular-season record (28-2), marking their fourth-straight 25-win season and 12th in the last 13 seasons. Before the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19, GU was projected as high as a No. 3 seed—their highest seed ever—and they were poised to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA announced in 2014-15 that only the top 16 seeds are eligible to host.Gonzaga has amassed a conference record of 226-30 (.883) during the last 16 seasons, which includes 15 West Coast Conference regular-season titles and seven WCC Tournament championships.Fans will have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the 2020-21 squad on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with the virtual Numerica Fan Fest at 6 p.m. on SWX.Team (First Place Vote) Pts.1. Gonzaga (7) 792. BYU (2) 733. Portland (1) 644. San Diego 535. Saint Mary's 446. Pacific 427. Pepperdine 288. LMU 259. Santa Clara 2210. San Francisco 20