Thread: Lady Zags Selected as WCC Favorites for Eighth-Straight Season

    From GoZags:

    WBB Selected as WCC Favorites for Eighth-Straight Season
    Townsend, Jenn Wirth named to Preseasons All-WCC Team

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. – For the eighth-straight season, the Gonzaga women's basketball team was voted to win the West Coast Conference. For the second-straight season, seniors Jill Townsend and Jenn Wirth were both named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. The poll and preseason all-conference team were announced Tuesday morning by the West Coast Conference.

    The Zags, which have won 15 of the last 16 regular-season WCC titles, received seven of 10 first-place votes for 79 points. The poll is voted on by the league's 10 head coaches, and coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team. BYU received two first-place votes and was selected to finish second with 73 points, while Portland earned one first-place vote for 64 points was selected to finish third.

    Gonzaga has now been selected to win the conference 13 of the last 17 seasons. San Diego was selected to finish fourth, finishing with 53 points in the poll, and Saint Mary's was selected fifth with 44 points to round out the top half of the poll.

    This is the second-straight preseason nod for both Townsend and Wirth. Townsend, who is the reigning WCC Player of the Year, started all 31 games for the Zags and led the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.2 points per game. Last season she ranked second on the squad and fifth in the WCC in field goal percentage, hitting 49.1 percent of her shots. Townsend ranked second in rebounding for the Zags, grabbing 5.6 per game, and the senior recorded seven games with at least eight rebounds last season. She added 19 double-figure scoring outings, and finished the year with three double-doubles (points, rebounds). Townsend was selected WCC Player of the Week twice in 2019-20, and she was also selected All-WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention.

    Wirth also started all 31 games for the Zags and led the squad in rebounding at 6.9 per game while ranking third in scoring at 10.8 points per contest. The Mesa, Ariz., native scored in double-figures 18 times on the year while recording a team-leading six double-doubles last season (points, rebounds). Last season, Wirth set new career highs in points (24) and rebounds (15). She was twice selected WCC Player of the Week and took home Most Valuable Player honors at the Gulf Coast Showcase in November. Following a superb junior campaign, Wirth earned First Team All-WCC honors and was selected All-WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention in addition to being named a Division I-AAA ADA Scholar Athlete.

    Head Coach Lisa Fortier continues to lead the Zags to new heights as Gonzaga secured its highest regular-season ranking during 2019-20, earning a No. 10 USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll ranking and No. 11 Associated Press ranking. Last season, the Bulldogs recorded their best season win percentage (90.3) and regular-season record (28-2), marking their fourth-straight 25-win season and 12th in the last 13 seasons. Before the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19, GU was projected as high as a No. 3 seed—their highest seed ever—and they were poised to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA announced in 2014-15 that only the top 16 seeds are eligible to host.

    Gonzaga has amassed a conference record of 226-30 (.883) during the last 16 seasons, which includes 15 West Coast Conference regular-season titles and seven WCC Tournament championships.

    Fans will have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the 2020-21 squad on Tuesday, Nov. 10 with the virtual Numerica Fan Fest at 6 p.m. on SWX.

    2020-21 WCC Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches Poll
    Team (First Place Vote) Pts.
    1. Gonzaga (7) 79
    2. BYU (2) 73
    3. Portland (1) 64
    4. San Diego 53
    5. Saint Mary's 44
    6. Pacific 42
    7. Pepperdine 28
    8. LMU 25
    9. Santa Clara 22
    10. San Francisco 20
    Article Link: https://gozags.com/news/2020/10/27/w...ht-season.aspx

    What do you think Lady Zag Fans, did the WCC coaches get it right?

    ZagDad
    Gonzaga Picked to Win 17th WCC Championship

    Bulldogs and BYU projected as NCAA Tournament Teams in preseason Bracketology

    SAN BRUNO, Calif.  With the 2020-21 basketball campaign a month away, Gonzaga University is once again the preseason favorite to win its 17th West Coast Conference regular season title in the annual poll of the WCCs 10 head coaches. The Bulldogs received seven first place votes and 79 points.

    Gonzaga is once again generating national buzz and will likely enter the 2020-21 campaign ranked in the top-25. Last season the Zags projected as a No. 6 NCAA Tournament seed after rising to as high as No. 11  a program and WCC-best in the national polls. Gonzaga posted its best start in program history last season at 28-2.

    Gonzaga (28-3, 17-1 WCC) has advanced to three straight NCAA Tournaments. A pair of seniors  Jill Townsend, the 2020 WCC Player of the Year and Jenn Wirth  headline the Zags on the preseason All-WCC team. Head coach Lisa Fortier was a semifinalist for the 2020 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award.

    Preseason All-WCC voting is restricted to returning student-athletes. Incoming freshmen and transfers are not eligible for consideration.

    BYU (18-11, 13-5) was picked second in the preseason survey with 73 points and collected two first-place votes. The Cougars boasted one of the nations most elite defensive units last season allowing opponents to convert at a 32.2 percent from the field. Three Cougars cracked the preseason All-WCC list and two have earned major individual conference honors: sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales returns from an injury after being named 2018 WCC Newcomer of the Year, senior center Sara Hamson, the 2020 WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Paisley Johnson Harding.

    In the preseason edition of Charlie Crèmes Bracketology, Gonzaga is a No. 6 seed in the Albany bracket, while BYU is tabbed as a No. 10 seed in the Austin bracket.

    Portland (21-11, 11-7) was tabbed third in the preseason poll with 64 points and picked up the remaining first-place vote. The 2020 WCC Tournament Champions under first-year coach Michael Meek were set to make the programs first NCAA Tournament since 1997 despite being picked last in the preseason survey. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Alex Fowler averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds per game last season and joins teammate Haylee Andrews on the preseason squad.

    San Diego (20-11, 13-5) was slotted fourth in the poll with 53 points. The Toreros marched to the title game of the 2020 WCC Tournament after being picked to finish eighth in the preseason. Under the direction of WCC Coach of the Year Cindy Fisher, San Diego finished second in the league standings. The Toreros will rely heavily on senior All-WCC guard Myah Pace, who averaged a team-high 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists to land on the preseason team.

    Saint Marys (12-19, 6-12) was fifth in the preseason poll with 44 points. Junior guard Sam Simons earned a spot on the preseason All-WCC team after averaging 16.3 points, while converting on 63 3-pointers to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Simons may sit out the 2020-21 season due to COVID concerns.

    Pacific (17-14, 7-7) was selected sixth in the poll with 42 points. Two Tigers were tabbed preseason All-WCC picks and both were All-WCC First Team selections last season. Senior forwards Valerie Higgins, the 2019 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, and Brooklyn McDavid will lead the way in Stockton.

    Pepperdine University (16-15, 8-10 WCC) was picked seventh in the survey with 28 points, three points in front of PCH Cup rival LMU in eighth place with 25 points. Santa Clara (22 points) and San Francisco (20 points) round out the preseason survey.

    The complete preseason poll and all-conference team follows.

    2020-21 WCC Preseason Womens Basketball Coaches Poll

    Team (First Place Vote) Pts.
    1. Gonzaga (7) 79
    2. BYU (2) 73
    3. Portland (1) 64
    4. San Diego 53
    5. Saint Marys 44
    6. Pacific 42
    7. Pepperdine 28
    8. LMU 25
    9. Santa Clara 22
    10. San Francisco 20


    2020-21 All-WCC Preseason Womens Basketball Team

    Name Year Pos. Institution
    Haylee Andrews Jr. G Portland
    Alex Fowler So. F Portland
    Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU
    Sara Hamson Sr. C BYU
    Valerie Higgins Sr. G Pacific
    Paisley Johnson Harding Sr. G BYU
    Brooklyn McDavid Sr. F Pacific
    Myah Pace Sr. G San Diego
    Sam Simons Jr. G Saint Marys
    Jill Townsend Sr. G Gonzaga
    Jenn Wirth Sr. F Gonzaga

    WCC Article Link
