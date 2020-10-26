-
WCC Preseason Votes are In
MBB Picked to Win WCC, Zag Trio Named Preseason All-WCC
"Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme were all named to the conference's preseason team. Preseason All-WCC voting is restricted to returning student-athletes. Incoming freshmen and transfers are not eligible for consideration."
2020-21 WCC Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll
Team (First Place Vote) Pts.
1. Gonzaga (9) 81
2. BYU (1) 69
3. Saint Mary's 63
4. Pepperdine 57
5. San Francisco 52
6. Santa Clara 38
7. LMU 33
8. Pacific 31
9. San Diego 16
10. Portland 10
2020-21 All-WCC Preseason Men's Basketball Team
Name Year Pos. Institution
Joel Ayayi Jr. G Gonzaga
Alex Barcello Sr. G BYU
Jamaree Bouyea Jr. G San Francisco
Kessler Edwards Jr. F Pepperdine
Corey Kispert Sr. F Gonzaga
Colbey Ross Sr. G Pepperdine
Eli Scott Sr. G LMU
Matthias Tass Jr. C Saint Mary's
Drew Timme So. F Gonzaga
Josip Vrankic Sr. F Santa Clara

