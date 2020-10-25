Sources Confirm WCC Considering Las Vegas Bubble for Conference Basketball

Steve KronerUpdated: Oct. 25, 2020 3:25 p.m.Three sources have confirmed to The Chronicle that the West Coast Conference is considering playing its mens and womens conference basketball seasons in a bubble in Las Vegas, similar to what the NBA and WNBA did in Florida.John Canzano of the Oregonian first reported the news.The WCC has held its conference tournament at Las Vegas Orleans Arena since 2009. With most students taking classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic, the thought of teams spending multiple weeks away from campus is not as outlandish as it might appear at first glance.Also, considering how important mens basketball is to the financial stability of the 10 WCC schools athletic departments, it certainly would make sense for the conference to explore all avenues to attempt to get in the season.A possibility for the conference schedule would be for schools to spend approximately three weeks in Las Vegas, with teams playing every other day, to get in one half of the schedule, then leave Vegas for two to three weeks before returning for another three-week stint to complete the regular season.