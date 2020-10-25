From the San Francisco Chronicle:

Sources Confirm WCC Considering Las Vegas Bubble for Conference Basketball
Steve Kroner
Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 3:25 p.m.

Three sources have confirmed to The Chronicle that the West Coast Conference is considering playing its mens and womens conference basketball seasons in a bubble in Las Vegas, similar to what the NBA and WNBA did in Florida.

Three sources have confirmed to The Chronicle that the West Coast Conference is considering playing its mens and womens conference basketball seasons in a bubble in Las Vegas, similar to what the NBA and WNBA did in Florida.

John Canzano of the Oregonian first reported the news.

The WCC has held its conference tournament at Las Vegas Orleans Arena since 2009. With most students taking classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic, the thought of teams spending multiple weeks away from campus is not as outlandish as it might appear at first glance.

Also, considering how important mens basketball is to the financial stability of the 10 WCC schools athletic departments, it certainly would make sense for the conference to explore all avenues to attempt to get in the season.

A possibility for the conference schedule would be for schools to spend approximately three weeks in Las Vegas, with teams playing every other day, to get in one half of the schedule, then leave Vegas for two to three weeks before returning for another three-week stint to complete the regular season.
You can read the rest of the article here: https://www.sfchronicle.com/colleges...e-15674086.php

Other sources for this same topic:

From the Deseret News:

More BYU basketball in Vegas? Reports say WCC is exploring a bubble for conference games
CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reported the West Coast Conference is looking to make a decision in the next 2-3 weeks
By Brandon Judd
Oct 25, 2020, 1:30pm MDT

CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reported Sunday that the West Coast Conference will decide in the next 2-3 weeks if the league, which includes BYU, will play its conference games in a bubble environment in Las Vegas, much like the NBA hosted its bubble at Disney World earlier this year.

This comes two days after The Oregonians John Canzano first reported that the conference was looking into creating a bubble.

It does seem like everybody is really, really committed to push forward with whatever we can make of this season. Thats a really positive thing. Were trying to do it as safely as we possibly can, BYU coach Mark Pope told the Deseret News this past week about playing amid the pandemic.
Read the rest of the article here: https://www.deseret.com/sports/2020/...nference-games

ZagDad