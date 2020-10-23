Thread: 2020-21 Player Preview: Kylee Griffen

2020-21 Player Preview: Kylee Griffen

Former top recruit finally healthyBy Steven KarrOct 23, 2020Its been a tumultuous road for Kylee Griffen the last 24 months. In 2018, she entered the program as a sought after top-80 recruit from Lake Stevens. She was the Heralds Player of the Year, a McDonalds All-American nominee, and averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds her senior season. Then she injured her foot prior to the 18-19 season and took a redshirt year.Her foot healed in time for practice last October, and it looked like she would be competing for minutes at the wing behind Jill Townsend. Thats when she suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, eliminating a second consecutive season.She now begins her redshirt sophomore season having not played a minute for the Zags yet. By all accounts, she is healthy and back on the floor again as practice is underway for Lisa Fortiers crew. Presumably, she should be in the same spot as last years pre-season practices. When Townsend leaves the game, Gonzaga typically loses some size and rebounding ability on the wing. At 62, Griffen brings both of those to the game. She also has the ability to shoot and her length makes her an active defender.Theres no question Griffen is talented. She was a top rated recruit for a reason and had 1,300 career points in high school. The only question now is if she can stay healthy and finally carve out the role shes been hoping for. With Townsend entering her senior year, the wing has an opening starting in 2021, and it could be Griffens for the taking.