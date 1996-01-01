-
Jay Wright shares his ups and downs with the Virus.
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/wrigh...early-injuries
"Wright said hes tested once a week including Wednesday and the worry of keeping his players and staff safe can leave him more restless than prepping for the Big East Tournament.
The Wildcats already felt the impact of COVID-19 when they had to put workouts on hold for 14 days last month when members of the program tested positive for the virus. Citing confidentiality, Wright has not disclosed the names of the people who had it, but the winningest coach in Villanova history said he was not among them.
It does affect you because you get different guys involved, obviously not everybody is involved, Wright said. Initially the whole team is shut down. We all have to be prepared for that during the season. I think were back on track.
He said the Wildcats could potentially allow maybe 700 fans per game if allowed this season at the Pavilion.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules