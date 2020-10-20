Thread: Joel Ayayi #5 on list of contenders for the Jerry West Award

Andy Katz list of top 20 players that are contenders for the Jerry West Award Nations Best Shooting Guard. Ayayi is #5.
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...shooting-guard
Andy Katz list of top 20 players that are contenders for the Jerry West Award Nations Best Shooting Guard. Ayayi is #5.
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...shooting-guard
Nice to see this. It gives credence to my prediction on the One Bold Prediction thread. I really do feel strongly about Ayayi.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!