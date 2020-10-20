Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Joel Ayayi #5 on list of contenders for the Jerry West Award

  1. Today, 06:24 AM #1
    Spike#1
    Spike#1 is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    188

    Default Joel Ayayi #5 on list of contenders for the Jerry West Award

    Andy Katz list of top 20 players that are contenders for the Jerry West Award Nations Best Shooting Guard. Ayayi is #5.

    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...shooting-guard
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:17 AM #2
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,305

    Default

    Nice to see this. It gives credence to my prediction on the One Bold Prediction thread. I really do feel strongly about Ayayi.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules