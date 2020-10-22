Thread: Former Zag Kudron Returns as Video Coordinator

Former Zag Kudron Returns as Video Coordinator

Head Coach Lisa Fortier announced the hiring of Kudron Thursday.Last season, Kudron averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.Prior to her professional basketball career, Kudron suited up for the Zags from 2012-17, helping Gonzaga to four NCAA Tournament berths, four WCC regular-season titles and three WCC Tournament titles. She finished her career ranked 11th all-time in rebounds with 651 and was selected to the 2016-17 All-WCC First Team, 2017 WCC All-Tournament, 2016-17 WCC All-Academic and 2016-17 DI-AAA Scholar Athlete Team.Kudron graduated from Gonzaga with a Bachelor's degree in physical education with a concentration in health and fitness. She earned her Master's in Organizational Leadership.