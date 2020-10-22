Thread: Former Zag Kudron Returns as Video Coordinator

Former Zag Kudron Returns as Video Coordinator
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Kiara Kudron is returning to the Gonzaga Women's Basketball Program as the Bulldogs' video coordinator.
Head Coach Lisa Fortier announced the hiring of Kudron Thursday.
"I am so happy to have Kiara back at Gonzaga," Fortier said. "She was a great player and leader in her five years here, and she understands what our expectations as a program are. It's fun for the players to have her out there, knowing that she's gone through the same things and been coached by the same people. She is ready to make the transition from playing basketball to the other side of the profession, and we are excited to have her here."
Kudron arrives at Gonzaga after having spent the last three seasons playing basketball professionally overseas in Madrid, Spain and Contern, Luxembourg, most recently for Pacisa Alcobendas out of Madrid.
Last season, Kudron averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game shooting 48.4 percent from the floor.
Prior to her professional basketball career, Kudron suited up for the Zags from 2012-17, helping Gonzaga to four NCAA Tournament berths, four WCC regular-season titles and three WCC Tournament titles. She finished her career ranked 11th all-time in rebounds with 651 and was selected to the 2016-17 All-WCC First Team, 2017 WCC All-Tournament, 2016-17 WCC All-Academic and 2016-17 DI-AAA Scholar Athlete Team.
"Many thanks to Lisa, Mike Roth and the entire coaching staff and athletic department for this amazing opportunity," Kudron said. "Your confidence in me first as a player and now as a member of the women's basketball staff means more to me than I can express in words. From my first visit to Gonzaga during the recruiting process, I always felt this was my family and home away from home. I'm so excited to be back. Once a Zag, always a Zag!"
Kudron graduated from Gonzaga with a Bachelor's degree in physical education with a concentration in health and fitness. She earned her Master's in Organizational Leadership.