October 20, 2020 - Lady Zag Wbb Webinar - Anybody Listen In??
The Lady Zags held an online seminar tonight for the season ticket holders. The webinar was to include Head Coach Lisa Fortier along with Jill Townsend and Kayleigh Truong as they talked with Steve Myklebust.
I was never sent a link attend the webinar, so I could not listen in.
Did anybody listen in tonight and could they give us board members the heads-up on what was discussed tonight?
Thank You,
Tom
