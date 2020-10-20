#1
"With Filip Petrsev and Killian Tillie no longer with the Zags, the middle of the floor will open up for Drew Timme. The 6'10" forward averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 boards per game, and as March Chadness pointed out on this week's pod, if you averaged his minutes out to 40 minutes per game last season, Timme would have put up 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. If Timme continues to be efficient with his minutes, then he could be the next star big man for Mark Few and the Bulldogs."

https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...easons-2020-21