Numerica Fan Fest Set for Nov. 10
Annual preseason event will be virtual in 2020
SPOKANE, Wash.
Gonzaga women's basketball has finalized a date for Numerica Fan Fest for Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
The 2020 edition of Numerica Fan Fest will be broadcast live locally on SWX, and streamed on GoZags.com.
The event will occur with no fans in attendance, part of a controlled environment in Spokane coordinated by Gonzaga University and its Athletic Department. Gonzaga continues to work with the Spokane Regional Health District to implement appropriate COVID-19 protocols, as well, to help protect the health and safety all of players, coaches and staff.
Numerica Fan Fest will be the public's first look at the 2020-21 women's basketball team. The Zags will scrimmage each other during the event, and compete in contests. Fans will have a chance to listen to several student-athletes and coaches with interviews. Stay tuned to GoZags.com for more details of Numerica Fan Fest.