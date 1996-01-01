Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: DZ's 9th Annual One BOLD Prediction Thread

    DZ
    DZ's 9th Annual One BOLD Prediction Thread

    We normally reserve this thread for the first week of football season, and - well, we'll leave that week up to interpretation.

    Suffice it to say that we're late.

    You know the Rules: Any Prediction is fine but it must be BOLD

    However, there is ONE new rule this year: Given that the Zags are entering the season as the number one ranked team in MOST/MANY Services: We WILL NOT be Accepting "Zags Win National Championship" as BOLD - and that is a good thing because if Duke were smart enough to have the same sort of annual thread, they'd have the same rule.

    MINE:

    A GU Freshman Will Win WCC POY
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell's "boldy"...

    ...Zags, against all odds and weird circumstances, WIN 30 GAMES again!







    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    phxfireflames
    Default

    The walk-ons get to play in the Zags final game.
    Jedster
    Default

    Zags have 4 players declare early for the draft....and stay in draft
