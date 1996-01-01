Thread: DZ's 9th Annual One BOLD Prediction Thread

We normally reserve this thread for the first week of football season, and - well, we'll leave that week up to interpretation.
Suffice it to say that we're late.
You know the Rules: Any Prediction is fine but it must be BOLD
However, there is ONE new rule this year: Given that the Zags are entering the season as the number one ranked team in MOST/MANY Services: We WILL NOT be Accepting "Zags Win National Championship" as BOLD - and that is a good thing because if Duke were smart enough to have the same sort of annual thread, they'd have the same rule.
MINE:
A GU Freshman Will Win WCC POY