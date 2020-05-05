Entering 2020-21, Gonzaga (still) Has An Answer For Everything

Christine M. Hopkins5 months agoFor the 2019-20 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament was just the second gut punch of the week. Three days before, theyd both entered and exited the WCC Tournament in the semifinal with an upset loss to Portland (though, admittedly, one that wasnt altogether unexpected against that team).It was the first time since 2016 that the Zags hadnt reached the tournament final, which also marked the second year of their most recent two-year title-less streak until 2019 and 2020.On one hand, increased parity in the WCC is an excellent sign for a conference thats been defined by Gonzagas success for the last decade-plus. On the other, Gonzaga knows it can do better  and it maintains the tools to do just that going into 2020-21.The 2019-20 seasons biggest roadblock  the loss of Katie Campbell to a knee injury in early February  harkened back to last seasons woes that included a rash of injuries and a loss in the tournament title game. But while losing Campbell was difficult, it gave the team a taste of what it would be like without one of their two seniors (Jessie Loera being the other).Since Lisa Fortier took over the program in 2014, Gonzaga has thrived on its depth. The starting five is a strong group, to be sure  they did most of the scoring last season  but everyone else has the chance for big minutes, too.Nine of 11 players played 12.9 or more minutes a game, while nine of 10 got into 28 or more games. This doesnt count Campbell, who started all 23 she appeared in; it also bears mentioning that this minimum would have been 29 had Kayleigh Truong (28/31 games) not missed three January games due to injury.Against Stanford, the November overtime loss that still managed to propel the Zags into the AP Poll (where they finished at No. 13), ten players saw time, and eight got double-digit minutes.Getting valuable time off the bench means players like Jill Townsend can seamlessly transition to a starting role in a big way. The junior, who had never started a game until the 2019-20 season, ended as the teams leading scorer and was named WCC Player of the Year.During a two-game period where both Truong (bench) and LeeAnne Wirth (starter) were out with injuries, sophomore Melody Kempton earned her first career starts and averaged 8 points and 4.5 rebounds. When Campbell went down, Truong started the last eight games in her place.That there is a ready-made replacement for any fallen player means Gonzaga spends less time experimenting with lineups and more time focusing on how to maintain the excellence theyve become known for producing.