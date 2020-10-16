Gonzaga WBB Hires Alexandria Young as Director of Basketball Operations

Women's Basketball10/16/2020 3:44:00 PMSPOKANE, Wash.  The Gonzaga women's basketball program added Alexandria (Alex) Young as the new Director of Basketball Operations, as announced by Head Coach Lisa Fortier Friday.Young arrives at Gonzaga from Fresno State where she spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant for the women's basketball team in addition to acting as a marketing intern for the athletics department."Alex is a great addition to our staff," Fortier said. "She has been able to gain a ton of experience the past few years, and she is going to bring great experiences to Gonzaga. She has been involved in successful programs everywhere she has been, and she has a winner's mentality, which we love! We are so happy to welcome her to the family."Originally from San Diego, Calif., Young attended the University of San Diego where she was a five-year member of the women's basketball team. Upon graduation in 2018, Young began her graduate assistantship with Fresno State in June 2018. During her time with the Bulldogs, she served as the assistant to the recruiting coordinator; she was also responsible for organizing team travel, outreach programs, equipment and video exchange. In addition, Young was tasked with creating graphics and videos for social media and recruiting."I am truly excited to join a historically successfully basketball program and coaching staff," Young said. "It is a great honor in which Mike Roth and the Gonzaga Athletic Administration has entrusted me with this role, and being able to work alongside an outstanding leader and Coach that is Lisa Fortier. I am looking forward to this season, along with many more, and offering my skills and talents in whichever way possible to further benefit this program. GO ZAGS!"Young holds a Bachelor's degree in communication studies with a minor in visual arts from San Diego and secured her Master's in sports administration from Fresno State in May of 2020.