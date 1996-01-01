A quick recap of last year's Players of the Game poll winners. I listed the games returning players earned the Bulldog of the Game poll vote

Killian Tillie - 7

Filip Petrusev - 6

Drew Timme - 5 ( LMU, USF, LMU, SMC, SMC )

Corey Kispert - 4 (SO. MISS, AZ, ORE, UNC, SMC )

Ryan Woolridge - 4

Joel Ayayi - 3 ( TX SO, USD, USF )

Admon Gilder, Jr. - 2

Looking forward to another season of Gonzaga basketball.