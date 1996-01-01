-
2019-20 BZ Bulldog of the Game Poll Recap
A quick recap of last year's Players of the Game poll winners. I listed the games returning players earned the Bulldog of the Game poll vote
Killian Tillie - 7
Filip Petrusev - 6
Drew Timme - 5 ( LMU, USF, LMU, SMC, SMC )
Corey Kispert - 4 (SO. MISS, AZ, ORE, UNC, SMC )
Ryan Woolridge - 4
Joel Ayayi - 3 ( TX SO, USD, USF )
Admon Gilder, Jr. - 2
Looking forward to another season of Gonzaga basketball.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules