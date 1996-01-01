NCAA grants extra year of eligibility for all winter sport athletes, voids .500 rule for bowl teams

Dan MurphyESPN Staff Writerwinter athletes in NCAA Division I sports will be given an additional year of eligibility, and all football programs will be allowed to compete in bowl games -- regardless of their records -- as part of one-time rule changes in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The NCAA's Division I Council voted to approve both measures this week during its annual meetings. Council chair Grace Calhoun, the athletic director at Penn, said the council wanted to provide as much opportunity and flexibility to athletes as possible amid the uncertainty hanging over this year of college sports.NCAA rule-makers previously voted to allow all spring sport athletes and fall sport athletes to maintain a year of eligibility, no matter what portion of their season was impacted by the pandemic. The same rule will apply for any athlete who participates in a sport in the upcoming winter season. Calhoun said the council didn't want athletes opting to redshirt this year because of fears that their seasons might be cut short or otherwise negatively impacted by the pandemic."We felt it was important to make this decision now so student-athletes had the peace of mind to go into this season and compete," Calhoun told ESPN on Wednesday. "They know they can regain that eligibility and have their clock automatically extended, so they're not taking that chance on the front end if they choose to compete."The NCAA's board of governors will vote in January on whether to officially adopt those proposals. The details of both proposals can be changed at any point in the next three months leading up to that vote.