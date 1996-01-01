-
Lady Zag - Starting 5???
In honor of today's first day of regular practice for our Lady Zags, who do you think will be our starting five?
We all know that CLF likes to reward players who put in their time with the team with a starting position. This year the Lady Zags have more seniors and experienced starters than we have starting positions available. This year's seniors (assuming AO is not eligible to play this year) include; JW, LW, JT, LF, GB, & CW. Plus, K-11 was a starter last year when KC went down. That is 7 seniors/experienced players for 5 starting positions.
So who is going to be rewarded with the starting positions as the Lady Zags start the season in late November?
I think there will be little disagreement about the starting front court of LW, JW & JT. They started last year and barring injury will most likely be the starters this year. The question will be who will be the starters in the backcourt.
IMO, I think K-11 will continue to start at one guard position maintaining her starting position she acquired when KC went down. I think CW showed tremendous leadership and energy from the bench last year. CLF stated last year that CW kept the Lady Zags on task during practice. From purely a leadership position, I think CW will start at the other guard spot.
CLF likes having two (2) point guards (or guards that can handle the ball) on the court at the same time. LF has not convinced me that she can adequately handle the ball to CLF's liking to earn a guard spot. I think LF will be more likely to come off the bench and play the wing position than to play the guard position. I don't think K-14 will be rewarded a starting spot this year, but I think she will see lots of playing time. Her 3-point shooting percentage last year was better than both Katie and JT, so I think she will get her minutes but not a starting position.
Historically freshman, really no matter how well they play, are not rewarded with starting positions under CLF (except due to injury). I am looking forward to seeing how MW plays. She brings some much needed height, a little more mass, and a desire to go to the hoop to the guard position that GU has not had in recent memory. If she lives up to her promise as a top-100 recruit, she could earn quite a few minutes of playing time this year. I think LS is going to see limited minutes this year behind quite a few more experienced guards.
ZD's starting five are:
Forward - JW
Forward - LW
Wing - JT
Guard - K-11
Guard - CW
What say you Lady Zag Fans??
ZagDad
