Tampa (2025) and Phoenix (2026) named NCAA Women's Final Four basketball host cities

Graham HaysESPN.comThe NCAA Women's Final Four is coming to Phoenix in 2026, marking the event's first appearance in that city and first appearance this century west of the Rocky Mountains.The NCAA announced the host sites for the 2025 and 2026 Final Fours on Wednesday, with Tampa selected to host for the fourth time in 2025.The event in Phoenix will mark just the sixth time that the Final Four will be held west of the Rockies and the first since San Jose, California, in 1999. The women's tournament concluded in Denver in 2012, the farthest west the semifinals and final have thus far ventured this century.Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle will host the first two such regionals in 2023. That will be followed by Albany, New York, and Portland, Oregon, in 2024, Birmingham, Alabama, andand Fort Worth, Texas, and Sacramento in 2026.