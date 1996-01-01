-
UW blames GU for not rescheduling canceled game, per source
UW blames GU for not rescheduling canceled game, per source:
Source: Gonzagas basketball game with Washington will not be played this season. It was scheduled for Dec. 12 and Gonzaga decided to move on when the PAC-12 postponed to Jan. 1 without consulting Washington. Washington tried to work with Gonzaga. They were unwilling.
https://twitter.com/petethamel/statu...892478466?s=21
