Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: NCAA Proposal Says Transfers Will Be Granted Immediate Eligibility

  1. Today, 05:58 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,569

    Default NCAA Proposal Says Transfers Will Be Granted Immediate Eligibility

    Ross Dellenger
    @RossDellenger
    Athletes will be granted a penalty-free, 1-time transfer starting in 2021, per proposal sent to DI Council & obtained by
    @SINow
    . Its expected to pass in January.

    https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/1...te-eligibility
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:32 AM #2
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,050

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagdawg View Post
    Ross Dellenger
    @RossDellenger
    Athletes will be granted a penalty-free, 1-time transfer starting in 2021, per proposal sent to DI Council & obtained by
    @SINow
    . It’s expected to pass in January.

    https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/1...te-eligibility
    I hope it passes but somewhat worried Arlauskas and/or Zakharov may use this option if they are stuck on bench all season, and based on #s I don’t see how they won’t be getting anything but scraps of pt
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:04 AM #3
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    803

    Default

    - i'd tweek the rule and require students to attend minimum 2 yrs at their committed school, unless a coach is fired after the first year.
    - surely gonzaga will have more players transfering out of the program, all schools will.
    - but i think the schools program of high character players, family, team first, community will show fewer transfers than most schools.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:08 AM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,622

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex View Post
    I hope it passes but somewhat worried Arlauskas and/or Zakharov may use this option if they are stuck on bench all season, and based on #s I don’t see how they won’t be getting anything but scraps of pt
    Given the recruiting pipeline, that’d be good move for them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules