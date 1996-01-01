Zenit St. Petersburg announced that players Mateusz Ponitka, Igor Volkhin, Billy Baron, Kevin Pangos, head coach Xavi Pascual and three of his assistants (Inigo Zorzano, Sergey Voznyuk and Yaroslav Yalovchuk) are positive for coronavirus.The positive cases on the team have now become 13 in total: Eight players, four coaches, and one masseur. Zenit last played a game on Friday, when they beat Barcelona at home for Round 2 of the EuroLeague regular season.Zenit, which had already suspended its practices, is scheduled to play against Baskonia (October 13) and Valencia (October 15) in the upcoming double-game week in EuroLeague. According to the competition’s coronavirus protocols, if a team can’t present a squad of at least eight players for coronavirus-related reasons, then it loses the game 0-20.The Russian side’s next VTB League game vs. powerhouse CSKA Moscow is planned for October 19. The club mentioned that it has already notified both EuroLeague and VTB.