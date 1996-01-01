About West Coast Conference Basketball 2019-20
#WCChoops enjoyed a remarkable season in 2019-20 with two teams projected as locks for the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
CONSIDER
Gonzaga
finished the 2019-20 campaign ranked No. 13 in both the AP and the USA Today/WBCA Coaches polls and rose to 11/10 in (2/24-25) both setting program records
Portland
captured its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1997 by winning the 2020 UCU WCC Tournament
For the second straight season and fifth time since 2014
, the WCC was poised to send multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament WCC Tournament Champion Portland (AQ) and No. 13/13 Gonzaga who was projected as a potential national seed
Five WCC programs
finished the season in the top-150 of the final RPI rankings
Five WCC programs
were in contention for postseason play
The WCC posted an 81-57 (.587) slate against non-conference foes
WCC ranked sixth among Division I conferences in 3-point field goal (32.55) accuracy
The following WCC programs ranked in the top-10 among NCAA Division I leaders (FINAL)
Blocked Shots / per game BYU (3rd/195); (3rd/6.7)
Fewest Turnovers / per game Pepperdine (6th/347); (5th/11.2)
Field Goal Percentage Defense BYU (2nd/32.2)
Scoring Defense Gonzaga (3rd/51.9
)
Steals / per game San Diego (8th/347); (8th/11.2)
3-Pointers / per game Saint Marys (8th/287); (8th/9.3)
3-Point Percentage Defense Gonzaga (2nd/39.5)
BYUs Sara Hamson, the 2020 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, led the nation in blocked shots and blocks per game (137/4.72)
Portlands Alex Fowler, the 2020 WCC Newcomer of the Year, ranked fourth among Division I field goal leaders with 242 and was 21st in total points (577)
Pacifics Valerie Higgins ranked sixth in Division I steals leaders (3.54)
The West Coast Conference plans to celebrate its 13th year in Las Vegas when the 2021 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournaments return to the Orleans Arena from March 4-9.