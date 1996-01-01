About West Coast Conference Basketball  2019-20

#WCChoops enjoyed a remarkable season in 2019-20 with two teams projected as locks for the 2020 NCAA Tournament.CONSIDER finished the 2019-20 campaign ranked No. 13 in both the AP and the USA Today/WBCA Coaches polls and rose to 11/10 in (2/24-25)  both setting program recordscaptured its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1997 by winning the 2020 UCU WCC TournamentFor the, the WCC was poised to send multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament  WCC Tournament Champion Portland (AQ) andfinished the season in the top-150 of the final RPI rankingswere in contention for postseason playThe following WCC programs ranked in the top-10 among NCAA Division I leaders (FINAL)Blocked Shots / per game  BYU (3rd/195); (3rd/6.7)Fewest Turnovers / per game  Pepperdine (6th/347); (5th/11.2)Field Goal Percentage Defense  BYU (2nd/32.2)Steals / per game  San Diego (8th/347); (8th/11.2)3-Pointers / per game  Saint Marys (8th/287); (8th/9.3)BYUs Sara Hamson, the 2020 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, led the nation in blocked shots and blocks per game (137/4.72)Portlands Alex Fowler, the 2020 WCC Newcomer of the Year, ranked fourth among Division I field goal leaders with 242 and was 21st in total points (577)Pacifics Valerie Higgins ranked sixth in Division I steals leaders (3.54)The West Coast Conference plans to celebrate its 13th year in Las Vegas when the 2021 West Coast Conference Basketball Tournaments return to the Orleans Arena from March 4-9.