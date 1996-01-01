-
Phils money is still green
Top-25 senior Franck Kepnang announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday, giving Dana Altman his third ESPN 100 pledge in the past month.
Kepnang chose the Ducks over several schools, although Texas A&M and Ohio State were heavily involved down the stretch of his recruitment.
A 6-foot-11 center who attended Westtown School (Pennsylvania) and played for the PSA Cardinals on the grassroots circuit, Kepnang is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. He's the No. 4 center. Kepnang is a fifth-year senior and Oregon has two open scholarships for the upcoming season, leaving open the potential for a midyear enrollment if both sides are interested, sources told ESPN.
Kepnang is one of the most imposing big men in the class and physically ready for the next level right now. He's powerful, very athletic for his size and plays with a high motor. Offensively, he's an emphatic finisher, good rim-runner and capable vertical spacer.
Kepnang is the third commitment for Oregon in the 2021 class, following top-10 prospect Nathan Bittle (No. 8) and four-star small forward Johnathan Lawson (No. 47). Bittle committed in late September, while Lawson made his announcement earlier this week.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules