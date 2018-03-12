Thread: New roster postings on GoZags.com

Terrific new stuff on the official Zags roster page. https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/roster
I'm going to be up all night memorizing the players' bios!
Guard 6'7" 205 lbs
0 Julian Strawther
Wow! I'd forgotten how terrific Julian Strawther was!
HIGH SCHOOL: Averaged 31.5 pts, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game his senior year, en route to becoming Liberty High School's all-time leading scorer (2,252 points) and rebounder (839 rebounds) ... was named First Team All State his sophomore, junior and senior years and Southeast League Co-MVP his senior season ... broke the HoopHall Classic's all-time scoring record with a 51-point performance in December 2019 ... McDonalds All-American Game nominee ... left high school sixth all-time in scoring and fourth in rebounding in the Nevada 4A record books ... No. 63 in 247 Sports' ratings and No. 70 in ESPN's top 100 four-star recruit averaged 27.3 points and 8.8 rebounds as a junior at Liberty High School averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit in 2018.
INTERNATIONAL: At 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Greece, Strawther was second in the tournament averaging 22 points per game at 45 percent shooting from the field for Puerto Rico made 57 percent of his shots inside-the-arc, which ranked eighth in the event added 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 per game had four games scoring at least 20 points, with his tournament-high performance coming in the final game, a 40-point effort against Russia.
Guard 6'4" 205 lbs
1 Jalen Suggs
Can't wait to see ya on the court this year!
Mind blowing ...HIGH SCHOOL: Suggs is the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Zags ranked fifth in ESPN's Top-100 list in the Class of 2020 averaged 23.5 points per game during his senior season at Minnehaha Academy also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game helping the Redhawks to a 26-3 record and No. 13 national ranking As a junior, he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game Since beginning his high school career in 2016-17, Minnehaha went 111-15 and won three straight state 2A titles finished with 2,945 career points, 883 rebounds, 735 assists, 509 steals and 103 blocked shots in 154 career games was the second signee in program history to be named a McDonald's All-American, joining former GU standout Zach Collins one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys National Player of the Year became the first athlete in state history to win the Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball awards in the same year was a four-star dual-threat quarterback who had more than a dozen college football offers passed for 2,213 yards and 25 touchdowns and ran for 978 yards and 12 touchdowns also played defense, intercepting nine passes, two that he returned for touchdowns was named the National MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year.
INTERNATIONAL: won three gold medals with Team USA at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Drew Timme, Forward 6'10" 235 lbs
Drew Timme, Forward 6'10" 235 lbs

FRESHMAN (2019-20): WCC All-Freshman Team … WCC All-Tournament Team ... Appeared in all 33 games … made four starts … averaged 20.5 minutes … 9.8 points … 5.4 rebounds … 0.9 blocks … led the team shooting 62.1 percent from the field … third in WCC making 62.3 percent of shots inside-the-arc … 11th in the WCC in rebounds … third in blocked shots … fifth in offensive rebounds (2.00) … recorded three-doubles … scored double-digits in 16 games … eight games with eight or more rebounds, with four double-digit rebounds games … scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds at Saint Mary's on Feb. 8 … grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds versus Santa Clara on Jan. 16 … blocked five shots against Pacific on Jan. 25.
HIGH SCHOOL: Timme (pronounced Timmy) climbed up the recruiting rankings after a stellar summer in 2018 ... was a five-star recruit according to Rivals and ranked 41st on 247 Sports' top recruits for the 2019 class ... During his senior season, he was nominated for the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game ... helped Pearce advance to the second round o the state tournament ... He earned the MVP of the 8-6A district ... Timme averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game at Peach Jam in July 2018 ... After his efforts at the event, he fielded scholarship offers from nearly 30 notable programs.
Guard 6'5" 193 lbs
3 Andrew Nembhard
AT FLORIDA: started all 67 games since coming to Florida, totaled 636 points (9.5 ppg) and 367 assists (5.5 apg) Improved his scoring average by 3.2 points per game in his sophomore season, averaging 11.2 points after 8.0 during his freshman campaign Started all 36 games as a freshman and posted 196 assists, the fourth-highest single-season total in Florida history and second-most by a freshman His 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left lifted Florida to a victory in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals vs. ninth-ranked LSU and helped the Gators secure their third straight NCAA Tournament bid The first Florida freshman to start every game of the season since Bradley Beal did so in 2011-12.
SOPHOMORE (2019-20): Averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds, starting all 31 games and playing a team-high 33.3 minutes per game He led the SEC with a 2.2 assist/turnover ratio and ranked second with 5.6 assists per game His 173 assists ranked as the No. 8 single-season total in UF history, becoming one of three players to appear on UFs single-season assists top-10 list twice (Nick Calathes, Erving Walker) Posted four 20-point games Was a driving force between two massive comeback wins, scoring 25 points vs. both Alabama and Georgia. In coming back from 21 points down vs. Alabama, Nembhard scored 15 of his 25 in the final five minutes of regulation and the overtime periods. Rallying from 22 down vs. Georgia, Nembhard scored 14 points over the final seven minutes Earned his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 assists in the win at South Carolina, then added another with 15 points and 10 dimes at LSU. He joins Tremont Waters (LSU) and Tyler Ulis (Kentucky) as the only players over the past 5 seasons to have multiple points/assists double-doubles in SEC play Posted 13 assists vs. Long Beach State, the most by a Gator since Nick Calathes (2009) and only the fourth Gator to hit that mark in a game since 1996 (Corey Brewer, 2005; Jason Williams, 1997).
FRESHMAN (2018-19): 2019 SEC All Freshman Team SEC Freshman of the Week (12/3/18; co-FOW 2/18/19) Averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds while starting in all 36 games and playing a team-high 32.9 minutes per game His 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked third in the SEC, while his 5.4 assists per game rated fifth and 32.9 minutes ranked seventh His 194 assists marked the No. 4 single season mark in Florida history and No. 2 for a freshman (Nick Calathes, 221, 2007-08) Starting alongside fellow freshmen Keyontae Johnson and Noah Locke, Nembhard was part of the first freshman trio to start at Florida since 1999 when LaDarius Halton, Udonis Haslen and Mike Miller started together Hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in Floridas SEC Tournament quarterfinal victory over ninth-ranked LSU, scoring 20 and dishing six assists with no turnovers in the game that helped assure UF of its third straight NCAA Tournament berth Became the first SEC player in over 20 years to make 9+ field goals in a game without a miss in a conference game, scoring 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting in the Gators win at Alabama. The last was Tennessees Isiah Victor, who went 9-for-9 in a loss at Florida on Jan. 23, 1999 The eighth SEC player and second SEC freshman since the 1996-97 season to dish 11+ assists without a turnover, doing so vs. North Florida. His 11 assists vs. UNF combined with KeVaughn Allens seven marked the third-highest combined total by two Florida teammates in a game and the most since Corey Brewer (13) and Taurean Green (six) combined for 19 on Dec. 18, 2005, against Jacksonville Became the first Gator to start in his freshman debut since KeVaughn Allen and the first point guard since Kasey Hill Joined Hill and Matt Walsh as the only UF freshmen since 2000 to start, score in double figures and dish at least four assists in their debut.
HIGH SCHOOL: Helped lead Montverde Academy to a high school national championship at the Geico Nationals tournament, including a 13-assist outing in the championship game Arguably the best passer in the 2018 recruiting class, Nembhard rated as a five-star point guard with most media outlets.
INTERNATIONAL: Led Canada to a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas, averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 assists over the course of six games. Nembhard scored 28 points vs. Argentina and had 17 assists in the semifinals vs. Puerto Rico Has also competed with Canadas senior national team, playing in FIBA World Cup qualifying games during Summer 2018 and the FIBA World Cup in 2019.