Thread: New roster postings on GoZags.com

AT FLORIDA: started all 67 games since coming to Florida, totaled 636 points (9.5 ppg) and 367 assists (5.5 apg) Improved his scoring average by 3.2 points per game in his sophomore season, averaging 11.2 points after 8.0 during his freshman campaign Started all 36 games as a freshman and posted 196 assists, the fourth-highest single-season total in Florida history and second-most by a freshman His 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left lifted Florida to a victory in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals vs. ninth-ranked LSU and helped the Gators secure their third straight NCAA Tournament bid The first Florida freshman to start every game of the season since Bradley Beal did so in 2011-12.SOPHOMORE (2019-20): Averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds, starting all 31 games and playing a team-high 33.3 minutes per game He led the SEC with a 2.2 assist/turnover ratio and ranked second with 5.6 assists per game His 173 assists ranked as the No. 8 single-season total in UF history, becoming one of three players to appear on UFs single-season assists top-10 list twice (Nick Calathes, Erving Walker) Posted four 20-point games Was a driving force between two massive comeback wins, scoring 25 points vs. both Alabama and Georgia. In coming back from 21 points down vs. Alabama, Nembhard scored 15 of his 25 in the final five minutes of regulation and the overtime periods. Rallying from 22 down vs. Georgia, Nembhard scored 14 points over the final seven minutes Earned his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 assists in the win at South Carolina, then added another with 15 points and 10 dimes at LSU. He joins Tremont Waters (LSU) and Tyler Ulis (Kentucky) as the only players over the past 5 seasons to have multiple points/assists double-doubles in SEC play Posted 13 assists vs. Long Beach State, the most by a Gator since Nick Calathes (2009) and only the fourth Gator to hit that mark in a game since 1996 (Corey Brewer, 2005; Jason Williams, 1997).FRESHMAN (2018-19): 2019 SEC All Freshman Team SEC Freshman of the Week (12/3/18; co-FOW 2/18/19) Averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds while starting in all 36 games and playing a team-high 32.9 minutes per game His 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio ranked third in the SEC, while his 5.4 assists per game rated fifth and 32.9 minutes ranked seventh His 194 assists marked the No. 4 single season mark in Florida history and No. 2 for a freshman (Nick Calathes, 221, 2007-08) Starting alongside fellow freshmen Keyontae Johnson and Noah Locke, Nembhard was part of the first freshman trio to start at Florida since 1999 when LaDarius Halton, Udonis Haslen and Mike Miller started together Hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in Floridas SEC Tournament quarterfinal victory over ninth-ranked LSU, scoring 20 and dishing six assists with no turnovers in the game that helped assure UF of its third straight NCAA Tournament berth Became the first SEC player in over 20 years to make 9+ field goals in a game without a miss in a conference game, scoring 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting in the Gators win at Alabama. The last was Tennessees Isiah Victor, who went 9-for-9 in a loss at Florida on Jan. 23, 1999 The eighth SEC player and second SEC freshman since the 1996-97 season to dish 11+ assists without a turnover, doing so vs. North Florida. His 11 assists vs. UNF combined with KeVaughn Allens seven marked the third-highest combined total by two Florida teammates in a game and the most since Corey Brewer (13) and Taurean Green (six) combined for 19 on Dec. 18, 2005, against Jacksonville Became the first Gator to start in his freshman debut since KeVaughn Allen and the first point guard since Kasey Hill Joined Hill and Matt Walsh as the only UF freshmen since 2000 to start, score in double figures and dish at least four assists in their debut.HIGH SCHOOL: Helped lead Montverde Academy to a high school national championship at the Geico Nationals tournament, including a 13-assist outing in the championship game Arguably the best passer in the 2018 recruiting class, Nembhard rated as a five-star point guard with most media outlets.INTERNATIONAL: Led Canada to a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas, averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 assists over the course of six games. Nembhard scored 28 points vs. Argentina and had 17 assists in the semifinals vs. Puerto Rico Has also competed with Canadas senior national team, playing in FIBA World Cup qualifying games during Summer 2018 and the FIBA World Cup in 2019.