Thread: 2020-21 Scheduling

Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
·
1h
This is an a awesome matchup.
Told there’s still a chance Gonzaga could play Texas Tech down in Orlando. Zags may be put in a pod with Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
·
1h
This is an a awesome matchup.
Told there’s still a chance Gonzaga could play Texas Tech down in Orlando. Zags may be put in a pod with Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
I wonder if the Zags will be able to get additional games while at Indy as well.
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
·
12h
Source: Gonzaga's neutral site game with Texas Tech in Phoenix that was scheduled for December 19th has been officially moved to the 21-22 season on 12/18/21.
Aaron Torres
@Aaron_Torres
·
11h
Little nugget to add to this report: Sioux Falls has emerged as a big time spot for out of conference college hoops (Iowa-Gonzaga, Battle 4 Atlantis) because as multiple sources tell me, as of now, the venue plans on allowing some fans in the stands. Plan accordingly Zags fans Folded hands
This could actually end up being a very good OOC schedule for us and a lot of fun. Good preparation for conference, which most game frankly should be a break from this OOC schedule, and March. This team will be much better in March than in Nov/Dec as well, so that will be exciting to watch. Seems like we have six legit games OOC at this point unless I've missed any: Tennessee, 3 Game Tourney (bracket not out), Baylor, and Iowa.
The shortened schedule has also weeded out most of the NET/RPI lowering cupcakes. That will cost us some wins including another 30+ win season but we will be as well-tested vs top competition by January as anybody in the country.
ZZ
https://gozags.com/news/2020/10/8/wc...-schedule.aspx
Full WCC schedule has been officially released. Flat. Out. Awesome.
Edited to say please refrain from discussing politics/ opinions on COVID-19 in this thread. Thanks.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ