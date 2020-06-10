Thread: 2020-21 Scheduling

Page 6 of 6 FirstFirst ... 23456
2020-21 Scheduling

  10-06-2020, 06:25 PM
    Zagdawg
    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    ·
    1h
    This is an a awesome matchup.

    Told there’s still a chance Gonzaga could play Texas Tech down in Orlando. Zags may be put in a pod with Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
  Yesterday, 04:51 AM
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    I wonder if the Zags will be able to get additional games while at Indy as well.
  Yesterday, 05:39 AM
    Zagdawg
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    12h
    Source: Gonzaga's neutral site game with Texas Tech in Phoenix that was scheduled for December 19th has been officially moved to the 21-22 season on 12/18/21.
  Yesterday, 05:48 AM
    Zagdawg
    Aaron Torres
    @Aaron_Torres
    ·
    11h
    Little nugget to add to this report: Sioux Falls has emerged as a big time spot for out of conference college hoops (Iowa-Gonzaga, Battle 4 Atlantis) because as multiple sources tell me, as of now, the venue plans on allowing some fans in the stands. Plan accordingly Zags fans Folded hands
  Yesterday, 08:46 AM
    Mr Vulture
    This could actually end up being a very good OOC schedule for us and a lot of fun. Good preparation for conference, which most game frankly should be a break from this OOC schedule, and March. This team will be much better in March than in Nov/Dec as well, so that will be exciting to watch. Seems like we have six legit games OOC at this point unless I've missed any: Tennessee, 3 Game Tourney (bracket not out), Baylor, and Iowa.
  Yesterday, 11:57 AM
    zagzilla
    The shortened schedule has also weeded out most of the NET/RPI lowering cupcakes. That will cost us some wins including another 30+ win season but we will be as well-tested vs top competition by January as anybody in the country.

    ZZ
  Today, 08:07 AM
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Lets play some basketball

    https://gozags.com/news/2020/10/8/wc...-schedule.aspx

    Full WCC schedule has been officially released. Flat. Out. Awesome.

    Edited to say please refrain from discussing politics/ opinions on COVID-19 in this thread. Thanks.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 08:07 AM
    Spike#1
    The Gonzaga Men's WCC Schedule Released

    https://gozags.com/news/2020/10/8/wc...bpoq6C7xg2I98A
  Today, 08:19 AM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    The shortened schedule has also weeded out most of the NET/RPI lowering cupcakes. That will cost us some wins including another 30+ win season but we will be as well-tested vs top competition by January as anybody in the country.

    ZZ
    For that reason alone it will be the best ever. For maybe the best team ever......
