The Conference Schedule for the Lady Zags is out.

The Lady Zags start out on the road 12/28 at LMU and 12/30 at Pepperdine before playing the next 3 games at home.

You can see the entire conference schedule here: https://gozags.com/news/2020/10/7/wc...-schedule.aspx

The West Coast Conference Championships will be held March 4-9 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

ZagDad