-
Conference Schedule is Out
The Conference Schedule for the Lady Zags is out.
The Lady Zags start out on the road 12/28 at LMU and 12/30 at Pepperdine before playing the next 3 games at home.
You can see the entire conference schedule here: https://gozags.com/news/2020/10/7/wc...-schedule.aspx
The West Coast Conference Championships will be held March 4-9 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules