For Gonzaga women, The Only Uncertainty Is The Schedule
UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 5, 2020
By Jim Allen
After an offseason like no other, the Gonzaga women know only one thing for sure: There will be basketball this season. Beyond that, Coach Lisa Fortier could offer no other details during a virtual press conference Monday afternoon.
Were excited for the season to come and eagerly anticipating what its going to look like, Fortier said.
So are the fans, whose biggest question will they be allowed into the Kennel this season? remains unanswered.
We just dont know, Fortier said. Were going into things as if were not going to have a full building.
At this point I just dont know the answer.
Its also unclear how many, if any, nonconference home games the Zags will host this fall. Fortier and her staff have been occupied with filling a schedule that for months has been carved in wet cement. Even now, Fortier and her coaches are working with a color-coded spreadsheet with 20 different scenarios depending on what games are firmed up.
Even so, Fortier hopes that a schedule will be announced by the end of the week. At this point, the Zags expect to play in a Thanksgiving event in Las Vegas as well as 18 West Coast Conference games.
The biggest blow to the schedule was the decision by the Pac-12 to defer games until January, a move that cost the Zags games in our building and our fans with preseason Top-5 pick Stanford and regional rival Washington State. Fortier also recounted other lost résumé-building opportunities, including games with Arizona and Arkansas and a tournament in Hawaii.
In most seasons, those games are critical for a program whose ever-present goal is a spot in the NCAA Tournament should they fall short in the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.