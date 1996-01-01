For Gonzaga women, The Only Uncertainty Is The Schedule

UPDATED: Mon., Oct. 5, 2020By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437After an offseason like no other, the Gonzaga women know only one thing for sure: There will be basketball this season. Beyond that, Coach Lisa Fortier could offer no other details during a virtual press conference Monday afternoon.Were excited for the season to come and eagerly anticipating what its going to look like, Fortier said.So are the fans, whose biggest question  will they be allowed into the Kennel this season?  remains unanswered.We just dont know, Fortier said. Were going into things as if were not going to have a full building. At this point I just dont know the answer.Its also unclear how many, if any, nonconference home games the Zags will host this fall. Fortier and her staff have been occupied with filling a schedule that for months has been carved in wet cement. Even now, Fortier and her coaches are working with a color-coded spreadsheet with 20 different scenarios depending on what games are firmed up.Even so, Fortier hopes that a schedule will be announced by the end of the week. At this point,The biggest blow to the schedule was the decision by the Pac-12 to defer games until January, a move that cost the Zags games in our building and our fans with preseason Top-5 pick Stanford and regional rival Washington State. Fortier also recounted other lost résumé-building opportunities, including games with Arizona and Arkansas and a tournament in Hawaii.In most seasons, those games are critical for a program whose ever-present goal is a spot in the NCAA Tournament should they fall short in the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas.