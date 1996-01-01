(Mods please move to Foo if not acceptable to post this here)
Hey fellow Gonzaga Fans, my name is Stephen. I am a Gonzaga alum class of 2009. I have been on this board since the Scout.com days. Occasionally posting but mainly as a reader.
Im hoping to garner some alum to alum, fan to fan support.
My 2 boys Luke (age 5) and Jack (age 2) were born with a rare genetic disease called WWOX related epileptic encephalopathy or WOREE. The disease cause seizures, gross motor delay, vision impairment and general poor brain development. There are only 50-60 known cases around the world.
Our kids are happy but their future is uncertain. Severe cases of WOREE have an average life expectancy of 4 years of age. Our kids are in the middle of the spectrum and they are severely impaired, they cannot walk, talk, need to be spoon fed and always need anti-seizure drugs in their system.
The WWOX Foundation is working for a cure. Scientists in Israel and Australia have been working the last two years on a gene therapy treatment that can cure the disease. They have been able to breed mice with the WWOX mutation and cure them using a gene therapy treatment. The treatment provides the mice with a good copy of the gene and has proven so far to heal them.
We are fundraising to complete the vital preclinical research and laboratory trials and to hire the assistance of a third-party organization to help review, prepare and document all the preclinical data to gain regulatory approval (from the Australian equivalent of the FDA) to proceed with a clinical trial.
If all goes well, in the next couple years, we will fly to Australia and my sons will take part in the clinical trial. If successful I do not expect my boys to all of sudden be normal because they lost key years of brain development, however I am hopeful their development trajectory will dramatically improve.
Please consider donating to the foundation to support this incredible scientific work. Here are two ways you can donate.
https://donorbox.org/help-fund-the-cure-for-wwox
https://www.gofundme.com/f/campaign-for-wwox
Please show our friends in Australia and around the world how awesome Zag Nation is!
Go Zags!