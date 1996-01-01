Thread: Could we Start 3 Guards + Kispert?

-
Could we Start 3 Guards + Kispert?
In a recent interview with Coach Few, the moderator asked about Jalen Suggs and the guards and before going on and on about Suggs, Few went on and on about Aaron Cook and the leadership, skill and potential that he has to help the squad. I also recently saw a post where he looks pretty darn explosive even though he is 6'1. Averaged 15 ppg and 3 steals in a decent conference.
Is it out of the realm of possibility that we would start:
Cook 6'1
Suggs 6'4
Ayayi 6'5
Kispert 6'7
Timme 6'10
Few has gone "Small" before, has shown he gives priority to upperclassmen, and listening to how he spoke about Cook, even before talking about Suggs, makes me think he has big plans for Cook.
Thoughts?
-
- interesting question. my answer is the possibility is slim.
- i think as far as a starting line up you will see watson starting. he has the potential of being the biggest game changer on the team.
- not to say if coach wants to play a bit of small ball, these five could easily see floor time together.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules