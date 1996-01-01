-
Stockton Reference - Way Out There
PSA: This post refers to a rap song with NSFW lyrics and subject matter. I'm not endorsing the song or lyrics, except for the Stockton reference. I thought if any members "might" appreciate this, it would be those in the FOO.
I was watching show last night, and in the show there was a segment that included a rap song, or a portion of a rap song, with the lyrics of "I could pass that b!3ch like Stockton"
Wait! What???
Stockton still getting a shout out in a 2020 rap song!
What's poppin'? (Pooh, you a fool for this one)
Brand new whip just hopped in (Just hopped in)
I got options (Oh Lord, Jetson made another one)
I could pass that ##### like Stockton (It ain't nothin')
Just joshin'
I'ma spend this holiday locked in (Ooh)
My body got rid of them toxins (Mmh, mmh)
SportsCenter, top ten
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgL78BpE5fw
