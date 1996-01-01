-
10. SF Caleb Houstan
6-8, 175 pounds
Montverde Academy (Florida)
In the mix: Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, others
It's relatively early in Houstan's recruitment, since he didn't reclassify from 2022 into 2021 until July and he obviously hasn't been able to go on any visits or host any coaches since making that decision. He holds offers from a number of elite programs, with Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina all strongly linked in recent weeks. Duke is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment, and Gonzaga is also going to be squarely in the mix. The Zags have had plenty of success recruiting from Canada and Montverde Academy (Florida) in recent years, and will have Andrew Nembhard, who ticks both of those boxes, on the roster this season. Michigan and North Carolina are two other programs that have positioned themselves in a decent spot.
Prediction: Duke or Gonzaga
Confidence level: N/A
Gonzaga: Here's a legitimate sleeper to finish atop the rankings. Right now, Mark Few has two ESPN 100 prospects in the fold in Ben Gregg (No. 29) and Kaden Perry (No. 75), but the Zags are also seriously in the mix for Chet Holmgren (No. 1), Caleb Houstan (No. 10) and Hunter Sallis (No. 19). The Bulldogs are probably the favorite for Holmgren, are in the top group for Houstan and are a sneaky option for Sallis besides Kentucky and North Carolina. They would have to finish the class with a tremendous three-player run but don't rule it out.
