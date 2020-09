Thread: Killian Tillie invited to NBA Draft Combine

The combine, which ordinarily takes place over the course of just a couple days in May, has been altered because of social distancing restrictions.“NBA Draft Combine 2020 will give players the opportunity to participate in league and team interviews, both conducted via videoconference from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16,” the league announced in a press release last week. “Players will also take part in an individual on-court program consisting of strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and a ‘Pro Day’ video, all conducted in October at the NBA team facility nearest to a player’s home or interim residence. Medical testing and examinations will be performed by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same market.”The list of this year’s combine participants has been released. There are a few notable names not on the list, including prospective high lottery picks Anthony Edwards (Georgia), James Wiseman (Memphis) and Obi Toppin (Dayton).