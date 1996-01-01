Women's college basketball's Way-Too-Early Top 25: South Carolina still on top, Baylor rising

ESPN.comIf we're going to have a college basketball season, we are going to need rankings.The NCAA announced that the 2020-21 women's college basketball season will begin Nov. 25. Now, conferences are sorting out what a delayed start and 27-game limit will mean for scheduling and how to move forward with the NCAA's health and safety guidelines.But if we still don't know everything about how the season will work, we know it's on. And since six months have passed since any games were played, it's worth taking stock of a college basketball landscape that no longer includes names such as Chennedy Carter, Lauren Cox and Sabrina Ionescu (not to mention Muffet McGraw) but still features the likes of Dana Evans, Rhyne Howard, Aari McDonald and Michaela Onyenwere.We'll do this again before the first game finally tips, but ESPN.com's Charlie Creme, Graham Hays and Mechelle Voepel cast their votes to determine our rankings.