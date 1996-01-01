Bubbles, buy games and bid worries: Inside the frenzy to save college basketball's nonconference season

Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff WriterLast week's announcement that college basketball will start on Nov. 25 brought a sense of relief to the sport. We are going to have a 2020-21 season, it won't be delayed too long and it will include all the usual staples of a season: nonconference games and holiday tournaments, conference play and conference tournaments and then an NCAA tournament.But it also sent commissioners, athletic directors and coaches into a frenzy.Aside from preparing for a season amid various pandemic-related protocols, teams and conferences around the country also need to rebuild the season's schedules. Canceling contracts, moving multi-team events, expanding or changing conference play, creating a bubble-like environment -- everything has been on the table.