Thread: WCC BEST SHOOTING CONFERENCE

- each year i read the college basketball preview magazines. i've noticed the wcc 'seems' to always shoot better than the other conferences.

- so taking this year's lindy's sports preview magazine i computed the fg and 3pt percentages for the top 11 conferences. the wcc comes out on top.



conference fg% 3pt%

wcc 45.9 35.4

acc 43,3 32,9

big 12 43.3 33.0

big 10 43.7 33,1

pac 12 44,1 34.1

sec 44.0 32.1

big east 43.8 34.3



aac 42.5 32,3

atlantic 10 43.5 33.3

mt west 44.2 34.3

mvc 44,8 35.6



- as you can see only the missouri valley conference eeks ahead in 3 pt percentage.

- some will argue competition is tougher in the big 5 conferenceS. that might be fair?

- but i'm confident in saying over the past 10 years he wcc is the best shooting conference.